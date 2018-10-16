Sakhalin is an ambitious Fallout 4 story mod inspired by New Vegas and Stalker

Fallout: Sakhalin is an ambitious Fallout 4 mod that adds a new island, with new interiors, quests, factions and monsters.

Inspired by New Vegas's DLC and GSC Game World's Stalker, Sakhalin Island is set within an alternate Fallout universe future, whereby remnants of Communist China, The USSR, Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany seek treasures on the eponymous archipelago.

The following teaser features communist propaganda posters, Stalin portraits, Nazi symbols, and rising sun flags among other tone-setting props.

"This moody horror based Fallout mod will take you through a hand crafted adventure on an island filled with conflict and intrigue," explains co-creator Nowsky on the project's Nexus Mods page. "Fight back against your enemies and perhaps put an end to this everlasting conflict. If you liked the New Vegas DLC, The Divide or the atmospheric environments of S.T.A.L.K.E.R You will be right at home here."

The creator adds that the mod's team is keeping some things up their sleeves for now, which will be introduced once ready. Nowsky et al are also responsible for Skyrim's Gothic Orpheus Project.

More information on Fallout: Sakhalin lives here. Once installed, head here on the world map to activate it:

Here's some more screens: