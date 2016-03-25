RollerCoaster Tycoon World shunted to Early Access model

After a few months of silence, new details on RollerCoaster Tycoon World have popped up — and they involve some pretty big changes to the game’s release model.

The long list of details has been posted over on the game’s Steam community, with the main nugget being that RollerCoaster Tycoon World will be released via Steam Early Access on March 30, costing $49.99/£29.99.

The Early Access release will feature these elements, with more to come in future updates:

An innovative coaster builder, combining freeform and piece-by-piece options for ultimate control

Freeform object placement, allowing you to put every in-game object exactly where you want it

Curved paths in a variety of widths and styles, bringing your park previously unheard of flexibility in layout

A fully integrated Steam UGC system, giving you the freedom to create any object you want and import it DIRECTLY into the game

Fully deformable terrain and water effects to change your park’s landscape quickly and easily

Steam workshop support, to share content and utilize the creative power of the community

Steam social integration and park sharing to stay connected with your fellow Tycoons from around the world

Campaign mode

An initial set of Scenarios

The Sandbox mode

10 different types of coasters (all complete with ride cams)

Over 30 different flat rides

Tons of scenery Items to populate your parks

4 different themes (sci-fi, adventure, generic, and western)

And much, much more

To try and head off some of the negativity bound to be unleashed at the Early Access decision, RollerCoaster Tycoon World pre-orders will be refundable if purchased from Atari or the game’s official site, at least until March 31:

“We are reaffirming our refund policy - we allow refunds up to March 31st 2016 to anyone that pre-ordered the game through Atari.com or RollerCoasterTycoon.com. This gives you a day to try Early Access, no strings attached. If you pre-ordered via Steam or another retailer, they will be able to facilitate refunds as needed.”

The game will remain in Early Access as long as it needs to be there, apparently — but at the very least people will be able to play RollerCoaster Tycoon World, instead of just watching as it gets delayed from the sidelines.