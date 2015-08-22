Risen 3 gets free visual upgrade

I'll skip my usual preamble, where I argue that Piranha Bytes' Risen games are really interesting (despite being kinda terrible), and get straight on with it: Risen 3 has just received a pretty substantial graphical upgrade patch on Steam. It embiggens the textures, improves the draw distance, and adds new post-processing effects like HDR bloom and bokeh depth of field. It also, apparently, pretties up the skies, via "a new physically based, more visually realistic cloud rendering technique".

If you own Risen 3 (and you have it installed, duh), you'll find that your game has already been updated with these new features, whether you wanted them or not. Or it has if you're rocking a 64-bit system—32-bit users get bupkis. The upgrade will be yours if you ever acquire a 64-bit system, however, but until you do, you'll be playing Risen 3 in its original incarnation.

The comments under the update notes seem happy with the patch, although a few reckon the game's performance has taken a hit thanks to all the new graphical gubbins. We thought Risen 3 was pretty good, and I'm interested to see how Piranha Bytes' open-world sci-fi RPG Elex turns out.

