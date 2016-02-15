Rise of the Tomb Raider wins 2016 Writers Guild award

The jury has decided, and Rise of the Tomb Raider was the best written videogame of 2015, according to the Writer's Guild of America. Judged by the Videogame Writers Caucus, the nominees also included Pillars of Eternity, Assassin's Creed: Syndicate and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Quite how the caucus arrived at the conclusion that Rise of the Tomb Raider was better written than The Witcher 3 is beyond me, but hey: opinions are beautiful unique snowflakes and everyone ought to cherish their own until the end of days. I will do mine, don't you worry!

Nominated games had to be released between December 1, 2014 and November 30, 2015. Importantly, studios and / or publishers need to submit in order to be considered for the award, meaning the list of nominees is limited to those companies that wish to partake in the proceedings.

The creative folk honoured by the award include lead narrative designer John Stafford, narrative designer Cameron Suey, lead writer Rhianna Pratchett and additional writer Philip Gelatt.