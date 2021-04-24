Respawn is definitely working on a new game and world "from scratch"

Looking for an exciting new opportunity? New Respawn project, super exciting stuff. Get in early! https://t.co/48UOhXhq7eApril 23, 2021 See more

A new job posting confirms that Respawn Entertainment, creators of Titanfall and Apex Legends, are working on a "new IP from scratch," in a small incubation team. The news was confirmed by a tweet from developer Steven Kah Hien Wong and amplified by Respawn boss Vince Zampella. This news confirms the rumors that started circulating after a similar job posting was made and deleted earlier this year.

The posting, for an Incubation Team Software Engineer, has very little information on what the game might be. The new game world might have something to do with the expanding universe of Titanfall and Apex Legends, but that seems unlikely given that the posting calls it "a brand new IP."

Perhaps the only hint in the post is that the new post will "Pioneer new ways to enable 'adventuring until the heat death of the universe'." The position also requires an understanding of both Vector Math and Linear Algebra, fundamental skills for some pretty advanced software engineering—like most 3D rendering engines. Given that, it sounds like the game will probably involve some kind of procedural generation to make enough content to last you the something like 10¹⁰⁰ years until existence theoretically comes to a halt.

Cheers, TechRadar.