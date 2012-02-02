Popular

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City has no raccoons. No raccoons at all

The latest trailer introduces us to the co-op team we'll get to play as in Operation Raccoon City. This is a different game entirely to Resident Evil 6, which is due out later this year, and both are separate from Resident Evil: Revelations game Capcom released for the 3DS. Operation Raccoon City will have you playing as a squad of promiscuous raccoons seeking to populate a city decimated by zombie outbreak.

No, my mistake, misread the press release there. It's actually another story about stopping the Umbrella Corporation from unleashing a new virus on the world. It's the G-virus this time. One day, the Umbrella Corporation will run out of alphabet and transition to selling garden storage solutions, setting up the next entry in the series, Shedisent Evil.

Tom Senior

