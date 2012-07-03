Resident Evil 6 trailer fails to remove the head or destroy the brain

RPS have dug up the freshly re-animated corpse of some Resident Evil 6 footage. The trailer depicts Leon heading into a subway tunnel to find it full of infected, much like everywhere Leon ever goes. The poor guy can't even nip to the loo without a quick time event trying to bite his face off.

The first thing that stands out is that whoever's playing this can't pull off a headshot to save his life. The second thing is that it doesn't seem to matter much. In days of yore each Resident Evil foe was a formidable threat that could only be dealt with by a precision double tap to the noggin, or in the case of Resident Evil 4 and 5's not-a-zombie-honestly enemies, a swift kneecapping. However this new breed of shambling horrors seem to drop from a couple of rounds to the chest. What are they? Alive?

Of course a lot of live demos like this are played in easy mode, it's embarrassing if your tester dies mid presentation, but even so the zombies here seem far less tough and threatening than previous games, while lacking the speed and ferocity of a faster paced shooter like Left 4 Dead. All in all it's an underwhelming trailer, let's hope things get better by the time the game is released on October 2nd.