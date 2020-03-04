Popular

Resident Evil 3 Remake is getting an exclusive gameplay stream today

Take a tour of Raccoon City on Twitch and YouTube.

Capcom is hosting a Resident Evil 3 Remake stream today, showing off some "exclusive gameplay" on Twitch and YouTube. You can watch it below when it kicks off at 7 pm GMT/8 pm CET/2 pm ET/11 am PT. 

We don't know what section of the game is going to be shown off, though I'm keeping my fingers crossed for some Nemesis action. He caused a bit of a problem for Andy Kelly when he played Resident Evil 3 Remake last week.

"The breakout star of the Resi 2 remake was undoubtedly Mr. X, the massive fedora-wearing mutant who relentlessly hunted Leon and Claire," he wrote. "But imagine if Mr. X could jump, use weapons, and choke you with gross, slimy tentacles. You've just imagined Resident Evil 3's Nemesis, whose meme-spawning predecessor seems a minor inconvenience in comparison."

We've only seen a tiny slice of the game so far, so there's still plenty for Capcom to show off, though expect it to be light on spoilers.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is due out on April 3, alongside Resident Evil Resistance, but you might get to try it out before then. Capcom has teased a demo, but we're still waiting on a release date.

