Resident Evil 3 Remake demo is now live on Steam

The Resident Evil 3 Remake demo promised earlier this week is now live on Steam, offering fans "a taste of this stunning re-imagining of Resident Evil 3" before the full game goes live next week. The demo covers a "specially tuned" section of the game's opening segment, which sees Raccoon City overrun with zombies.

"The Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo lets players step into the boots of the legendary heroine Jill Valentine, as she teams up with Carlos Oliveira and the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (U.B.C.S.) to evacuate civilians from a crumbling Raccoon City," Capcom said. "While Jill is fighting to save innocent civilians, she must also save herself from the relentless bioweapon Nemesis, whose sole objective is her demise."

It's listed on Steam separately from the main game, so don't waste time looking for the "Play Demo" button on the store page. Instead, go to the Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo store page and install it from there. It's a 6.3GB download, and will eat up a little under 8GB of drive space in total when it's installed.

Resident Evil 3 Remake comes out on April 3. Ahead of that, Capcom is having a Resident Evil Franchise Sale on Steam, with discounts of 50 to 87 percent on nine games: