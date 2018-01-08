Rebellion acquires SkySaga: Infinite Isles studio Radiant Worlds

Radiant Worlds has been acquired by Rebellion, the publisher announced today. The UK-based studio founded by industry veterans and Dizzy creators Philip and Andrew Oliver was working on SkySaga: Infinite Isles, a sandbox MMO, but it was cancelled last year, leaving the developer without a project or income. The acquisition means that Radiant will live on as Rebellion Warwick, along with all 70 employees.

According to a press release from Rebellion, the new studio will immediately start work on current projects like the 1930s co-op action romp, Strange Brigade, while contributing to Rebellion’s other franchises, including Battlezone, Sniper Elite and Evil Genius. This bumps Rebellion’s staff size to over 300.

"To bring such great people to the company, just after our 25th birthday, is quite remarkable," said Rebellion CEO and co-founder Jason Kingsley OBE. "It's been a great year for us and we have a lot of plans to help make 2018, 2019 and beyond bigger and even greater years for Rebellion."

Strange Brigade and Rebellion’s other current projects don’t have release dates, but the statement implies that we’ll see at least some of the games that Rebellion Warwick will be working on in 2018 and 2019.