Razer's compact BlackWidow Lite keyboard is on sale for $60 right now

It can be tough to pick the best gaming keyboard for your needs, since everyone uses their computer differently. Tenkeyless keyboards are popular for their compact dimensions (80 percent the size of a traditional board), leaving more room for your mouse hand. Now you can get Razer's BlackWidow Lite TKL keyboard for $59.99 on Amazon, a reduction of $30 from the usual price.

This keyboard uses Razer's own 'Orange' key switches, designed to be tactile and quiet, so don't expect super-loud clicky noises when typing (though some consider that to be a feature). The switches have an actuation point of 1.9mm and a travel distance of 4mm. Our friends at Windows Central have a great explainer for Razer's various switches that you can read here.

Since this is a tenkeyless keyboard, there's no number pad, and the keys are slightly smaller than they would be on a traditional board. Each key has its own individually-addressable LED backlight (no RGB here), with built-in O-Rings to further reduce noise. You can also program macros using Razer's desktop software, and the USB cable is detachable for easy replacement/portability.

While we haven't tried this keyboard ourselves, our friends at Tom's Hardware reviewed it and spoke highly of the unobtrusive design and mechanical switches: "The BlackWidow Lite is a welcome addition to Razer's lineup and a smart investment, either for gamers who need to get some work done or touch typists who don't object to the occasional round of Overwatch."