Razer announces eco toilet roll collaboration for Earth Day

Razer is at it again, expanding its 'lifestyle' brand into unprecedented territory for the billion-dollar tech company. We now have news of a strange announcement in that Razer's newest partnership that marks the dawn of (I can't believe I'm writing this)... Razer toilet paper.

Okay, so it's not actually Razer brand toilet paper, but as part of a "$50 million war chest to support and invest in environmental and sustainability startups," Razer has announced it's collaboration with The Nurturing Co, a company known for creating plastic-free, single-use, bamboo toilet paper: Bambooloo. And just in time for Earth Day.

$50 million is no small investment for the company, and this collaboration marks yet another addition to Razer's ever-expanding list of sustainable initiatives, as the company forks out the "sizable investment fund for green products."



David Ward, CEO, and Founder of The Nurturing Co., commenting on Razer's investment, said “Together with Razer, The Nurturing Co. will bring our Bamaloo range of sustainable, less impacting products to an even wider number of consumers across the world.”

Razer will start to supply bamboo toilet paper in some of its offices in Asia, and The Nurturing Co. claims that a family of four switching to bamboo toilet paper can save upwards to 30,000 litres of water per year. The reason is that bamboo toilet paper uses less water and carbon to produces than regular ol' toilet paper made of wood pulp.

On the path to a more eco-friendly world, Razer has been getting stuck into some fantastic initiatives. Not only has it used its big-name brand to help save 207,670 trees to date with its Sneki Snek plushie campaign, but the company has also been helping to clean up the oceans. Having funded the recovery of 1kg of marine plastics per item sold in its Kanagawa Wave apparel line, tons of waste plastic has been removed from beaches around the world thanks to Razer.

A press release from Razer last month outlined the company's 10-year environmental roadmap. The plan is to be on 100 percent renewable energy by 2025 and 2030 for all Razer products to use recycled or recyclable materials. By then, the company wants to have offset its carbon footprint entirely, as well.

It doesn't stop there; according to Razer, they will "continue investing in other promising sustainability startups with a focus on renewable energy, carbon, plastic management, and sustainable forestry."