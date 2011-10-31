Rainbow 6 Patriots domain names registered by Ubisoft

Rumours of a new Rainbow 6 game have been paddling around for a while. Kotaku reported news from an unnamed source (who I shall henceforth refer to as MR. X) that it would be set in New York, and see the high-impact anti-terrorist unit responding to a US terrorist group “fed up with the greed of Wall Street and the government that acts to protect them." Recently, web domain names registered by Ubisoft have turned up a possible title for the sequel.

Ubisoft have registered the domain names rainbowsixpatriots.com and rainbow6patriots.com (thanks, Fusible ). Whether or not it's set in New York, it looks as though there is more R6 incoming. Woo!

We have attempted to contact Mr. X by taping a giant X onto a nearby window and projecting a giant message onto the clouds above PC Gamer towers "Hi MR X can we have ur supr secret info plz? K thanx, love PC Gamer xx" This has so far proved unsuccessful, and has instead seemed to attract the attention of several military-sounding helicopters, and I'm pretty sure those rappel ropes outside my window were't there yesterday.

In spite of all of this, our excitement at the prospect of another Rainbow 6 game, however, remains undimmed. What would you like to see from a new Rainbow 6?