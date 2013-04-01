Quadrilateral Cowboy: watch Brendon Chung walk through a hacking heist

Blendo Games' upcoming Quadrilateral Cowboy is probably one of my most anticipated games of the year. It's a stylish first-person hacking sim, in which you complete simulated heists - infiltrating buildings with custom command prompts that disable the compound's security. In this PAX East video, courtesy of Kotaku , you can see Blendo's Brendon Chung play through a level, explaining how it works.

Chung says that this is an early level in the game, and that he's playing it in the simplest way possible - suggesting that there may be multiple, more elegant routes to your goal, and that later levels will require more involved commands.

Quadrilateral Cowboy is due out before the end of the year. You can read more about the game here .