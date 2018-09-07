PUBG gets Silent and Violent with sniper rifles in latest event mode

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' latest limited-time event mode is Silent and Violent. No, it's not about flatulence. Yes, it is about sniper rifles.

"Scurry through the hills of Sahnok with a fully loaded out VSS and eliminate as many enemies as possible in this squad-based war mode event," says developer PUBG Corp of the limited-time mode that's live now through September 9 at 7pm PST / September 10 at 3am BST.

The rules of this 'un are pretty straightforward: all players spawn into the war mode with a fully-modified VSS, a level one helmet and vest, five bandages, one energy drink, one stun grenade and one smoke grenade. From there, it's shoot to kill.

In squads of four, matches welcome a maximum 40 players. The weather is overcast, red zones are disabled—as are care packages, friendly fire and vehicle respawns. Kills make points, and the first team to 150 points wins. Dead players respawn in planes above every 30 seconds and "if no team reaches 150 points after 15 minutes, the team with the most point wins," says this Steam Community post.

In other PUBG news, the battle royale 'em up has rolled out its long-awaited training mode.