PSA: Cyberpunk 1.1 patch introduces save-killing Down on the Street bug

The latest patch for Cyberpunk 2077 has introduced a bug which can potentially cause you to be unable to progress in the game. At the end of the quest Down in the Street, the character Goro Takemura calls the player. Previous to 1.1 he just wouldn't call sometimes, halting the game. Now Takemura can call the player and just... not speak. And that's it.

Simply reloading an older save doesn't fix this problem, as the bug will reoccur. That means your saves from after the bug happens are all lost in terms of game progression. But there is a fix if you're lucky enough to have a save from before the bug.

CD Projekt support has a temporary fix, among others posted on forums. Here's how it works: First, Load a save from before V and Takemura leave Wakako's office. Once V finishes the conversation with Takemura outside the office and the quest progression updates, immediately skip ahead 23 hours. This should make the call and conversation happen.

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.1 patch, which released on Friday, was mostly composed of bugfixes and optimization. Notably, it fixed a previous bug with the Down in the Street quest... but introduced this one.