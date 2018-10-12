Promising Star Wars: KOTOR fan-made reboot gets shuttered by Lucasfilm

Remember Apeiron—that ambitious fan reworking of BioWare's Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic made in Unreal Engine 4? Yeah, Lucasfilm has shut it down. Sad but expected news, I suppose.

Taking to Twitter, the project's Poem Studios published a cease and desist letter issued by Lucasfilm, alongside the following message: "It's with a great sadness that I'm posting today; I recently received a letter from Lucasfilm instructing Poem to end production on Apeiron. After a few days, I've exhausted my options to keep it afloat; we knew this day was a possibility. I'm sorry and may the force be with you."

Sent to project lead Taylor Trotter, the following letter outlines Lucasfilm's admiration of Poem's "affection and enthusiasm" for the Star Wars franchise, before stressing its objection to "any unlicensed use of Lucasfilm intellectual property."

Image credit: Poem Studios

Lucasfilm underscores the fact it is the "exclusive owner of all intellectual property rights in and to the Star Wars major motion pictures, games and any other Star Wars content," and that references to Knights of the Old Republic could be "misleading to the public and [are] likely to create confusion as to whether it is affiliated with Lucasfilm."

At the time of writing, the Apeiron website is still live (as noted above, Poem has till October 15 to shut it down). Once that goes, this in-game footage will presumably follow. Till then, check out what might have been: