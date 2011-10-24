Pre-order Sonic Generations, get other Sonic games for free

For a complete genetic freak of a hedgehog (he's blue!), Sonic's not done too badly. His latest adventure - Sonic Generations - sees the speedy erinaceinae travel through time with his mates and hopefully revisit the period of history before Sonic titles became a bit poo.

Pre-order the title on Steam and you'll get Sonic 3D Blast and Sonic 3 and Knuckles chucked in, gratis. If you weren't alive in the 1990s, 3D Blast is the uncontrollable isometric one, but Sonic 3 and Knuckles still stands up, with Knuckles as a Moriarty to Sonic's Holmes.

That's on top of the original Sonic the Hedgehog, which is an unlockable within Sonic Generations itself. That's like meta-meta textuality.

Generations runs and rolls onto Steam on 4 November for £19.99.