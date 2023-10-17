Post Malone is coming to Apex Legends for 'two weeks of mayhem,' may God help us all

By Andy Chalk
The singer teased some kind of collaboration with Respawn coming in November.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Award-winning singer and songwriter Post Malone is bringing "two weeks of mayhem" to Apex Legends in November. What does that mean? I'll be blunt with you: I have no idea.

Word of whatever this might be came by way of Post Malone's Twitter account, where he wrote, "Get ready for two weeks of beautiful mayhem #ApexLegends." The cryptic message was laid atop a brief video clip in which Posty, sprawled out on the floor like he'd just eaten a burst from an R-301, plaintively calls out, "Can someone rez me?"

When I first read that Post Malone was coming to Fortnite, my mind immediately flashed to Travis Scott's groundbreaking (and money-making) virtual concert in Fortnite. Anything's possible, and it would be very cool if something like that was in the works—it would be a huge step forward for Apex Legends as a digital world—but I don't think it's a realistic expectation: Apex isn't a metaverse type of thing like Fortnite, and setting up an in-game event of that scale is surely not something that Respawn would do and drop without a lot of build up.

The teaser video concludes with an image of the Apex Legends character Octane superimposed over a portrait of Post, and I think that's probably a better hint of what's to come: A Post Malone-inspired skin, maybe a "find the facial tattoos" collection event, possibly some new music, and perhaps even some streaming, which is something he's done on occasion in the past. 

Post Malone streamed Apex Legends to raise funds for charity in 2022. (Image credit: Post Malone (Twitter))

Malone is in fact an Apex Legends fan: In a 2022 interview with the Full Send Podcast (via Dexerto), he said he never got into Fortnite "because I don’t want 12-year-olds cranking 90s on me and literally making me throw my monitor across the room," but Apex really clicked for him.

"I would play Warzone and Call of Duty and stuff," Malone said. "I was just never a BR guy because I'm not that good at them. But something about Apex, I just started playing it and I really, really enjoyed it."

(Image credit: Post Malone (Twitter))

The Apex Legends Post Malone event, whatever it ultimately turns out to be, begins on November 7. We'll keep you posted (sorry) on what's happening when we know more.

