Portal 2 update opens the door to bigger and better level designs

Valve has rolled out another new update to Portal 2 that removes the 100MB limit on Workshop file sizes, potentially enabling the creation of much larger and more ambitious mods and levels than were previously possible.

Along with ditching the file size limit, the update makes a few fixes to Portal's authoring tools, including problems with lighting, demo playback, and corrupted text, and makes a handful of optimizations. There are also two new command line options for launching benchmarks at various video quality settings.

It's a relatively small update as these things go, but it's noteworthy nonetheless for the simple fact that Portal 2 is now ten years old—you don't often see developers dropping patches for games of that age. But for some reason, Valve has been putting them out pretty regularly this year, with one in February and two more in March coming before this one. Naturally, that has inspired spots of excited (and, I'm assuming, not-entirely-serious) predictions of a Portal 3 announcement in the offing, or perhaps Portal 2: Episode 1, and even Half-Life 3, because sure, why not?

I don't think that's terribly likely, but the possibility of bigger and better things out of the Portal 2 Workshop (which has already produced some very impressive stuff) is very intriguing. The full patch notes are below.