Police operation underway inside Ubisoft Montréal building

Heavily armed police are operating at the offices of Ubisoft Montréal. The subject of the operation, which began with a 911 call, has not been revealed by police, though CBC reported that it may be related to an armed robbery.

Just after 2 pm Eastern today, Montréal police tweeted that there is "an ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur," which is near the Ubisoft building. At 3 pm Eastern, police issued an update, saying that they responded to a 911 call and are inspecting the building. "There are no injuries reported," said the department.

Officers have been sent to the location following a 911 call. Specialized #SPVM officers are on site inspecting the premises. There are no injuries reported. https://t.co/omrH0sYHbQNovember 13, 2020

Some Ubisoft employees who were at the office reported on Twitter that they are safe. "I'm at the office, and I'm ok," wrote programming project lead Gavin Young. "Too many people messaging me to reply to everyone."

"I'm safe, team here is safe, going home," wrote product marketing manager Anouk Bachman, before adding that other employees remain "stuck."

Hyperscape senior community developer Eric Pope was not at the office, but confirmed that he could see colleagues in news footage.

"I don't have any more information than anyone else right now," wrote Pope.

This is a developing story. We will update it as we learn more.