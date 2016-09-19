Playing Overwatch with a DJ Hero turntable makes sense if you're Lucio

The two best things about Lucio are that a) he slides around Overwatch's maps on rollerblades and b) he constantly looks like he's about to drop the sickest beat this side of Ibiza. So it makes sense to want to get into the spirit of things, and one YouTuber has done so by playing Lucio with a DJ Hero turntable.

"Getting into the spirit of things" is different to "the wise thing to do" and as you'll see in the video above, playing Lucio with a DJ Hero turntable is not wise, nor very fun. For one, you aren't able to look up and down, and when Lucio enters his speed mode he's unable to stand still. So it's a relief that someone else has gone and done it so we don't have to, right?

