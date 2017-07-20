PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is anime now

There is one hopeful, unifying truth in this terrible life: anime. And now we can breathe a little easier before sleep each night knowing that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is also anime, thank goodness. The proof? In episode two of the anime series Gamers! an animated depiction of PUBG makes an appearance in the opening sequence. I’ve yet to watch the episode myself, but you can see the short PUBG cameo thanks to a timely tweet from Daiz42.

Here's the whole bit from the Gamers! opening in ep2 - apparently the OP director plays @PUBATTLEGROUNDS (thanks @aers00 for that tidbit) pic.twitter.com/mh1TDkMUmAJuly 20, 2017

You can see the episode and verify its accuracy through streaming services like Crunchyroll, but it's clearly an homage to PUBG, right down to the map and weapon UI. Most matches in PUBG tend to skew in dramatic and bizarre directions anyway, so the anime clothes are a nice fit.

And best case scenario, we get a full series and finally dig into the tomes of lore Brendan Greene is no doubt sitting on right now. Where is the battleground? Why are the players stuck in an endless loop of murder? What’s up with those ruins and strange symbols? I’m sure it all carries intense purpose.