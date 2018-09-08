Play JRPG Disgaea 2 for free right now, buy it at 55% off until Monday

Tactical JRPG Disgaea 2 is free-to-play on Steam until tomorrow (around midday PT), and if you like what you see then you can buy it at 55% off until Monday.

The 2006 JRPG, initially released for PS2, came to Steam last year, complete with all the content included in the 2009 PSP port Dark Hero Days , as well as an updated UI, mouse and keyboard support, and three playable characters previously unavailable in western versions (Dark Eclair, Gig and Miabel).

The original Disgaea's PC port was pretty atrocious, but this one has fared better. Some players have experienced bugs and visual glitches, but most seem satisfied, and user reviews are very positive.

The 55% price cut, to $8.99/£6.74 from its regular price of $19.99/£14.99, is level with the cheapest it's been on PC, so if you've been meaning to pick it up now's as good a time as any. You might as well try it out for free while you can, at least—it's only a 2GB download.

And if you're a fan of the series, keep an eye out for the Disgaea 5 port, which will launch on Steam next month.