Play a radio host guiding callers to safety in horror adventure Killer Frequency

You are Forrest Nash, late-night radio host in the 1980s, and somebody is murdering the people who call your station. That's the setup for Team17's Killer Frequency, a first-person horror adventure that that has you give instructions from guidebooks and maps to people over the phone in order to save their lives as they're stalked by a merciless murder-movie-style slasher.

It'll release on both Steam as a flat-screen experience and VR platforms when it comes, which is "soon." It's made by publisher Team17's in-house studio, Team17 Digital.

A trailer (opens in new tab) for the game, released this past weekend, shows frantic gameplay where the DJ protagonist is called on to both do their job at the station and figure out the solutions to callers' problems.

The big sell here is a square kilometer of nighttime radio station to explore, complete with physics-based books, vinyl records, cassette tapes, and machinery to get working. It's kind of a fun idea to run your own soundtrack—and the gameplay trailer is complete with thumbing through a crate of records for the one you want.

Marketing info stresses the real-time nature of the gameplay. "Interact with a variety of eccentric small-town personalities, explore your surroundings, gather clues, make decisions, solve riddles and help each of your callers to survive," say the developers. I do kind of love the idea of explaining to someone over the phone how to hotwire a car.

"You can find Killer Frequency on its website, killerfrequency.game (opens in new tab), and on Steam (opens in new tab).