Platinum claims it will 'turn the action genre on its head' with upcoming unannounced game

Last year, Platinum Games told Joe that it would like to bring all of its games to PC, but we still know very little about what it's working on next, other than the Switch-exclusive Bayonetta 3. In January, it said it was developing two self-published games that would sit somewhere between AAA and indie titles, and this week designer Hideki Kamiya gave another hint about the studio's future plans, saying he's working on a game that will “turn the action genre on its head".

The unannounced title is still a close-guarded secret: a lot of staff at the developer don't even know about it yet, he said at Japanese indie game conference BitSummit. He didn't give much more away, but head of development Atsushi Inaba talked more generally about his desire to innovate, and how he thinks Platinum's reputation as a developer that aims to create combo-based action games is a "misconception", albeit a "nice" one.

Inaba said that his team never intends to build games that are all about nailing satisfying combos—it just happens organically when they try to make something fun. Whether that means that its next game will try to break that mould or not, who knows? The two self-published games it's working on are fresh IPs, which is a chance to start afresh, and the idea of turning the genre on its head does suggest a radical change. Either way, I'm looking forward to finding out more.

Thanks, Dualshockers.