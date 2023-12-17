Pirate stealth game Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew gets surprise modding tool

Mimimi's swan song was supposed to be the two DLCs it released earlier this month for Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew—Yuki's Wish and Zagan's Ritual. But the studio dedicated to stealth tactics games has one last parting gift before closing its doors altogether.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew now has a modding tool for creating your own levels. This level editor lets you spawn NPCs, place objects, set interactions and animations, create patrol routes, and write dialogue boxes to make your own story moments.

You can also export your creations to share them with other players. Shadow Gambit's mod.io page already has a handful of uploads and I'm sure it'll get more as players get to grips with the system. To help with that, Mimimi has provided a series of guides for prospective level creators.

It's a shame to be saying goodbye to Mimimi, who announced the studio's closure by saying, "Working on increasingly ambitious games took a heavy personal toll on us and our families." The developer leaves behind a memorable legacy, having been responsible for Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, its standalone expansion Aiko's Choice, Desperados 3, and finally Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. They've brought back fond memories of games like Commandos and worn down our quicksave keys to shiny nubs, and with this modding tool they've ensured we'll have reason to keep playing Shadow Gambit until someone else picks up the torch and has another go reviving the genre.