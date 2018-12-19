Pirate MMO Atlas delayed 2 more days: now it'll be here on December 21

Originally slated for an Early Access release last week, then delayed until today, pirate MMO Atlas (from the makers of dino survival game Ark: Survival Evolved) has been pushed back a few more days, according to the description under the extended launch trailer posted today (which you can see above). A message in the official Atlas Discord confirms the delay as well: the new Early Access launch date is now Friday, December 21.

Steven got to play a bit of Atlas two weeks ago, and barring any further delays, the rest of us will get our chance before Christmas. We hope!