PES 2019 announces 7 official league licenses

When PES 2019 revealed its August 30 launch date earlier this month, it promised more on its official club, stadium and league deals in the "weeks to come". It's now revealed seven new leagues, and has confirmed a handful of stadiums. Better still, my beloved Glasgow Celtic are now involved.

As detailed on the game's official site, new licensing partnerships see Belgium's Jupiler Pro League, Denmark's Superliga, Switzerland's Raiffeisen Super League, Russia's Premier Liga, Portugal's Liga NOS, Argentina's Superliga Quilmes Clásica, and Scotland's Ladbrokes Premiership added to soccer sim's latest outing.

BIG NEWS! We're delighted to reveal SEVEN new authentic leagues are coming to #PES2019. Fully licensed, with ALL the teams! That's not all. TWO more will be announced at a later date.Check out all the details on our official website: https://t.co/9oNrl85HHf pic.twitter.com/wk10DhcviYMay 23, 2018

Likewise, FC Barcelona's Camp Nou, and Brazilian side Palmeiras' Allianz Park enter the fold from launch, with more stadiums planned after that. As the tweet above notes, a further two leagues will also be announced before release.

But, most importantly, you can soon play as Glasgow Celtic in PES 2019. The unprecedented double treble winners of 2018, The Invincibles of 2016/2017, and the first British team to win the European Cup in 1967. Did I mention that already?

For the sake of balance, I should note that you can also soon play as city rivals Glasgow Rangers. But I'll fall out with you if you do.