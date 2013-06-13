PES 2014 will mark the "most comprehensive advance" for the series "since its inception"

Pro-Evolution Soccer is a game about kicking a ball around, as this completely pointless E3 trailer confirms. The only thing I took away from it is that sometimes football stars wear garish shoes while absurdly bombastic music plays - but thankfully the accompanying press release had a little more information on hand. PES 2014 features an "all-new engine allowing for the most comprehensive advance for the Pro Evolution Soccer series since its inception," apparently. Konami then bamboozle us with acronyms.

Well, acro nym . M.A.S.S. stands for Motion Animation Stability System, or in layman's terms "?????" Konami went on to elaborate. "Rather than a series of preset animations that occur under specific circumstances, M.A.S.S. reacts instantly to any situation, with the reaction of a fouled player entirely dependent on the direction and force with which they are tackled."

So it's a new, apparently more accurate/fair animation system. I think. But wait: there's also something called Trueball Tech. "Trueball Tech allows the player to trap or knock on a pass using the analogue stick with detailed bar-centric physics determining the weight shift of the player and the height and speed of the pass, as to how the player's body will automatically shape to receive it." Clear as crystal.

What did we think of PES 2013, you ask? We thought "65%" .

