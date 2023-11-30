Persona 3 Reload shows off its youngest party member, and he's just as adorable as I remember

Persona 3 Reload—the remake of 2006's Persona 3—is practically around the corner, and Atlus has been treating us to a highlight trailer of each character as the game ramps up to release. Our PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted saw the spotlight shine on elementary school student Ken Amada, and it's great to see more of him in the modern Persona style.

The youngest member of SEES, Ken Amada wields a long spear to make up for his short stature. Nemesis is the persona who fights by his side, equipped with light and electric-based attacks to take down the demons that SEES encounter. We get to see a little bit of it in the trailer with his theurgy attack, tossing his spear to Nemesis before raining down light lances from the sky.

The trailer shows a bit of interaction between Ken and the main character, where we get to see him shed his attempt at maturity to gush over his favourite children's TV show. It's real neat to see his personality shine through in Atlus's current style, and voice actress Justine Lee seems like a great fit for him. It seems like Persona 3 Reload will give Ken a little more attention and screen time than the original game, which is something I'm really looking forward to.

Persona 3 Reload is guaranteed to be a great opportunity for people who never played any of the originals to finally give it a try. As someone who could never quite mesh with the original's fatigue system, I'm personally excited to dive in and finally get through the whole story. Persona 3 Reload is set to release on Steam and Windows on February 2, 2024.