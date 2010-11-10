Perpetuum gets launch date and new trailer

Perpetuum is a giant robot MMO set on a series of islands inhabited by a race of robo-beings determined to stop humanity from getting its hands on their valuable resources. In an effort to best these indigenous robots, humanity builds even bigger robots, and, well, you can see where things go from there. Delving beyond the giant robots, there's a player driven economy, and a time based experience and skill system, giving it a lot in common with space MMO Eve Online. A launch trailer has just been released, and the game's currently in open beta, so anyone can give it a try. Read on for details.

The game takes place on one giant server, and players are encouraged to form clans and corner resources to give them an advantage in the free market economy. If you don't care about the economy, you can always shoot rockets at other giant robots until they explode and you can loot their robo-corpses. The open beta will run until next Tuesday 16th November, so you can sign up and try out the game ahead of its release on November 25th. To do so, head over to the Perpetuum beta registration page. For more on the game, the Perpetuum Online site has tons more information. Here's the trailer.

[via RPS ]