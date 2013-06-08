Penny Arcade's still rain-slick fourth and final episode is out now

Good news, everyone! Penny Arcade's On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness: Episode 4 is out now. It's the final part of the adventure-come-JRPG series, and that's a good thing because it means I'll never have to type "Penny Arcade's On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness" ever again. Man, I can't tell you how much I hated typing "Penny Arcade's On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness". You can grab the game on Steam for £3.59, going up to £3.99 in about a week. That game, of course, being "Penny Arcade's On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness", though it looks like it's finally tumbled in.

According to the Steam page, episode 4 "expands considerably on its predecessor in size, scope and gameplay. Create the ultimate fighting force by recruiting bizarre, occasionally disgusting monsters and teaming them up with the best trainer for the job!" So it sounds like Zeboyd and Penny Arcade may have taken a few cues from Pokemon. The world having ended, this game is set in 'Underhell', which I presume is located under Hell. Hey, they don't call me Tom "We're never going to call you Sherlock Holmes" Sykes for nothing.

Here's a trailer: