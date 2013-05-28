PC Gamer US Podcast #353 - What's in the box?

This week: We've seen the competition from the big three that the kids are calling "next gen." Evan, Tyler, and T.J. discuss what this means for the PC. CS: GO is getting a new mode that lets players evaluate one another. We get all meta and evaluate it . Plus: Diablo 3 one year later, listener questions, playlists, and more.

Xbox, play PC Gamer Podcast 353 - What's in the box?

Have a question, comment, complaint, or observation? Send an MP3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com or call us toll-free at 877-404-1337 x724.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@ELahti (Evan Lahti)

@tyler_wilde (Tyler Wilde)

@AsaTJ (T.J. Hafer)

@belsaas (Erik Belsaas, podcast producer)