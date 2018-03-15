PC Gamer UK Podcast 61: I’ve had cheeses from places you wouldn't believe

Samuel, Pip and Phil are back, and have played some games for once. Phil talks about the comedic warmth of Chuchel, Pip gets annoyed by a disembodied voice in Assassin’s Creed Origin’s new Discovery Tour, and Samuel attempts to make a pork mech in Smoke and Sacrifice. Then we move on to Twitter questions, which may have been a mistake.
Download: Episode 61: I’ve had cheeses from places you wouldn't believe. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.
Discussed: Chuchel, Into the Breach, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Smoke and Sacrifice
Starring: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage, Philippa Warr
This week's music is from Botanicula.