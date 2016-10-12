PC Gamer UK Podcast 026: Mafia 3, Battlefield 1

This week, PC Gamer gets stuck in the past. From beating up racists in the ’60s, to fondly reminiscing over World War 2’s varied terrain. (It did have a lava level, right?) Also, what happens when trucks meet physics meets jumping meets streamers? And what’s the deal with review scores?
Discussed: Mafia 3, Battlefield 1, Clustertruck, Slayer Shock.
This week: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage, Andy Kelly.
