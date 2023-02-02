PC Gamer UK March issue on sale now: System Shock reborn!

Audio player loading…

This month we delve into the cyberpunk, sci-fi horror dystopia of the System Shock remake, which sees the ultimate rogue AI, SHODAN, hack the PC Gamer cover. Our in-depth feature sees us preview the game on the verge of its launch, as well as getting exclusive insider developer access and commentary. This is no simple remaster of the original game, either, with developer Nightdive Studios spending eight years upgrading almost everything about the game. It looks really promising and we’re sure you’ll be just as excited as we are after getting the full lowdown.

In terms of previews, we’ve got a bunch of crackers in this issue, with trade-and-kill-‘em-up Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader played along with the bonkers theme park sim Park Beyond, cutesy city-building sandbox Gourdlets, space-based survival open world terraforming crafting game The Planet Crafter, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R.-style top-down extraction shooter Zero Sievert.

In reviews-ville, meanwhile, we’ve got a smorgasbord of games to read up on, including our official verdict on the half a million copies sold, paid-for edition of Dwarf Fortress. Other reviews include Need for Speed Unbound, Crisis Core, High on Life, Kynseed, and Ixion among others.

All that plus a great guide to the massive new Skyrim mod Warden of the Coast, a deep-dive into how to get started with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s next-gen update, a love-letter to the noble art of the parry mechanic, an awesome round-up of the cosiest games to play on PC and our definitive guide to the six best capture cards to buy today to capture your gaming adventures. And, that’s not all, either.

Enjoy the issue!

