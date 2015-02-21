PC Gamer Show: Board games for PC gamers

This week's PC Gamer Show is a boardgamestravaganza! We like board games, which is why we recently published our list of the best board games for PC gamers. On the show, we pick out and talk about some of our favorites, including Risk: Legacy, XCOM: The Board Game, and the X-Wing Miniatures Game.

And, as usual, we answer your questions about PC gaming. Is DDR4 RAM worth the money? Should you try out the Windows 10 Preview? What RPGs are we excited about in 2015?

The PC Gamer Show appears every Friday. Hit us with PC gaming questions in the comments, and we might answer them in next week's episode! Or tweet @pcgamer with a question using the hashtag #AskPCGamer.