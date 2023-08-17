PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 25: Baldur's Gate 3 lead writer Adam Smith joins the pod!

RSS Feed | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Direct download

Hey there PC gamers and welcome back to this week's very special episode of the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast.

Why is it special, I hear you asking? Well, if the headline at the top of the page didn't give it away, we've got a real special guest joining myself and Lauren on the podcast this week. Adam Smith, lead writer on Baldur's Gate 3, is with us this week to talk about everything to do with the game's narrative, characters, honouring the series' legacy and converting the rules of tabletop D&D to a videogame format.

A former journalist over at Rock, Paper, Shotgun, Adam joined Larian right at Baldur's Gate 3's inception and has been along for the whole ride. Understandably, that means he's got a lot to say now he can finally share the game with the world.

It's the first time we've had a guest from outside of our PC Gamer team, so I sincerely hope you take the time to give this week's episode a watch or a listen. Adam had a wealth of super interesting things to say about Baldur's Gate 3, and I'm sure you'll enjoy hearing him talk about the game as much as Lauren and I did.

It wouldn't be a Chat Log episode without a pre-podcast catchup though, and Lauren and I still found a bit of time to share our weeks with each other before we spoke to Adam. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of Baldur's Gate 3 all round. Who has the time for anything else right now?

