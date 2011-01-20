Paradox announce free-to-play MMO Salem. When your character dies he's gone forever

Salem, a new free-to-play title, has been announced by Paradox Interactive.

The MMORPG is set in a mythical version of New England, and see players stepping off a boat in Boston and then having to fend for themselves in the 'New World'.

The game puts emphasis on a player-driven world that promotes crafting skills. Even more interesting, when your character dies he's gone forever, leaving all your creations to be pillaged by other players. Harsh. Video explaining it all after the jump.

Whilst only in the early stages of development, Salem is due for a 2011 release.

Here's Game Designer/Creative Director Bjorn Johannessen talking more about this exciting MMO. He doesn't die in the video thankfully. -

