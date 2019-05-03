Overwatch League's grand finals will be held in Philadelphia

The grand finals of Overwatch League season two will be held in Philadelphia, according to a report from ESPN. According to ESPN's sources, the OWL season conclusion is expected to take place in Wells Fargo Center, the home of Philadelphia's NBA and NHL teams, the 76ers and Flyers.

This is a change from last year, where the OWL grand finals were held in Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Regular-season OWL games will continue to be held at Blizzard Arena in Burbank, CA for the time being, aside from a handful of "homestand" matches in select teams' home markets. The first of these were played this past week in Allen, Texas, hosted by the Dallas Fuel. Two more are scheduled later this season, hosted by the Atlanta Reign and the Los Angeles Valiant. Next season, the plan is for games to be played in teams' home markets.

According to ESPN's report, the grand finals move is in part due to the Wells Fargo Center being operated by Comcast Spectacor, owner of the Philadelphia Fusion OWL team. Comcast Spectacor is also an investor in the upcoming $50 million esports arena that will play home to the Fusion for their home games next season.

A date for the OWL grand finals has not been announced, however the regular season wraps at the end of August, so a date sometime in September can be expected.