Overwatch esports star Kim 'Alarm' Kyeong-Bo dies at 20

Competitive Overwatch player and Philadelphia Fusion member Kim "Alarm" Kyeong-Bo has died at the age of 20.

His death was announced on Fusion's official Twitter page, in a statement saying "we are devastated and heartbroken to hear about Kim 'Alarm' Kyeong-Bo's passing. Alarm was the heart and soul of our organisation, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as we mourn this tragic loss.

The Kim family and the Fusion ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time."

Kim began playing competitive Overwatch in 2016, starting as an off-tank main before making a name for himself as a fantastic flex support player. He won the 2020 Rookie of the Year award, a Role Stars award and an MVP nomination and was one of Fusion University's stand-out stars (thanks, DotEsports).

Fellow Overwatch esports stars have paid their respects to Kim, including former teammate Poko. "Alarm was like a little brother to me," he tweeted earlier today. "The kid was genuinely cracked at Overwatch and an incredible teammate to work with. I've got so many good memories with you, I'll miss ur positive attitude and our gym sessions together."

Boston Uprising and fellow flex support player Crimzo called Kim "my biggest inspiration and someone I've always looked up to," with former competitive player ZachaREEE tweeting "Alarm was such an amazing person and one of the most talented and hardworking people I've ever met. I remember him pushing me to improve constantly like it was yesterday. So heartbreaking to see him pass so young. Rest easy Kyeong-Bo."