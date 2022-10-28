Overwatch 2's first big balancing patch takes aim at problem heroes

Audio player loading…

Overwatch 2's next patch will target some of the strongest heroes currently in the game. In a post on the Blizzard forums (opens in new tab), Overwatch 2 community manager Andy "AndyB" Belford outlined a selection of nerfs set to take effect on November 15. The changes target Sombra, Genji, Zarya, D.Va, and the new ninja-themed support, Kiriko. The full list of changes is as follows:

Sombra

Hack ability lockout duration reduced from 1.75 to 1.5 seconds

Hacked enemies are no longer valid targets for hacking for the duration of the effect

Hacked damage multiplier reduced from 40 to 25%

Genji

Maximum ammo reduced from 30 to 24

Shuriken damage reduced from 29 to 27

Zarya

Barrier duration reduced from 2.5 to 2 seconds

Barrier cooldown increased from 10 to 11 seconds

D.va

Fusion Cannon spread increased from 3.5 to 3.75

Boosters impact damage reduced from 25 to 15

Kiriko

Swift Step invulnerability duration reduced from 0.4 to 0.25 seconds

We've previously covered how all the best tanks in North America (opens in new tab) have been playing Zarya. With Overwatch 2's shift to a single tank meta, many feared damage-oriented secondary tanks like the Russian weightlifter would be left behind. It seems Blizzard overcorrected, as her new double bubbles have let her become a bit of a raid boss with near-constant invulnerability.

The uptime reduction seems like a smart shift to tone her down without undermining that fantasy. D.Va, meanwhile, retains her new and improved defensive matrix while simply having her damage and accuracy taken down a peg.

Support slayer Genji thoroughly benefitted from the shift to a single tank meta, so needing more shurikens to kill and having fewer of them in a clip (magazine? forearm?) could strike a better balance with the freer hand he has in the backline now. Sombra, similarly, will now have less potential as a solo assassin, especially with that massive hacking damage nerf (40% to 25%).

New heroes always need at least a little tuning after getting introduced, and Kirkio's reduced invulnerability window will attach greater risk to wanton teleporting.

These all seem like sensible changes to balance a hero shooter that, despite some progression and monetization issues (opens in new tab), is still the game we've loved (opens in new tab) since 2016 at heart.

