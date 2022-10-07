Overwatch 2 tier lists are a mess, but most agree that one hero is coming out on top

Audio player loading…

Overwatch 2 has been online for a few days now and players, when they've not been queueing (opens in new tab), have been pouring into the game for a taste of the action.. There is a certain amount of Overwatch 2 that hasn't changed since Overwatch, like the core abilities of much of the main cast, so players have already started destroying each other with honed skills from the first game. But who's coming out on top?

Having a look at a variety of tier lists over the last day has revealed that almost everyone agrees that Lucio is not only the best support but maybe just the best hero in the game right now. Though the opinion for many of Overwatch 2's cast changes drastically, Lucio is consistently at the top of the rankings.

Other heroes that are currently considered the best include Soldier 76 (the new beard really works for him), Tracer, Genji, Ana, and new healing hero Kiriko. D.Va is occasionally considered really good, as is Winston, Junker Queen, and Orisa. But the one tank that seems to be really struggling to keep up with everyone else is Roadhog. He's just not having enough of an impact on games right now, and he's struggling to keep relevant in the single tank role.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Everything else though, seems like a mess of opinions and nothing is yet settled. Widowmaker, Symmetra, Junkrat, and Wrecking Ball seem to be having a tough time towards the bottom end of tier lists but the middle is just a mishmash of preference which, to be perfectly honest, is the way Overwatch has been for quite a while. A good Mercy is great, but Mercy by herself is pretty average according to these lists. But a bad Lucio, as I've seen in these first Overwatch 2 matches, won't live up to the devastating potential these lists claim he has.

For the moment, I'd recommend mostly just playing whatever you're having fun with because Blizzard will inevitably be making a bunch of changes to heroes in the future for balancing. Learn the new dynamics and maps, play a lot of Quick Play until you're comfortable. Play whatever makes you happy for now, and only when the game is more settled I'd start thinking about team compositions seriously. And anyways before long we'll see the professional players create metas for the Overwatch League, and then the true grind will start.