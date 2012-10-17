Overgrowth alpha update video shows adaptive AI dumbed down for puny mortal minds

Getting bested by bots always grinds the gears, but it's especially frustrating when the computer's shell of choice is a knife-wielding, anthropomorphic rabbit with a kick powerful enough to send you flying like a dazed potato sack. Of course, you'll eventually win by sheer brainpower, but that's why Overgrowth developer Wolfire Games implemented an adaptive learning curve for the AI opponents in its upcoming fur-and-fists fighter.

The latest alpha progress video shows how you'll have to vary your attacks to keep the AI from totally adapting to your flailings, and because computers process information far faster than the squishy pile of glop inside our heads, Wolfire reduced the responsiveness to a level approximating human reaction times. So, the next time you snap your neck after crumpling from a roundhouse kick to the face muzzle, you'll know it was on the level.

Pre-ordering Overgrowth for $30 provides access to all alpha releases, so head over to the official website if you feel like punching some rabbits really hard.