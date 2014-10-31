Our top 20 horror moments

Phil: DayZ contains zombies, but it's not about zombies. It's about people. More accurately, because it's a game and therefore has no real-world consequences, it's about psychopaths. Psychopaths with guns. Hundreds of them.

Anticipation is scary, and DayZ is a master of this. Individual exchanges are often short, but the uncertainty makes hearing another human a tense and frightening prospect. A nearby gunshot or sprinting figure means you're vulnerable, and that anything could happen in the next few minutes. Maybe it will be okay, maybe it will be the end of your life. Maybe it will be something really creepy.

Evan: Other than Alien: Isolation on the Oculus Rift, I don’t think anything compares to playing DayZ, in the (in-game) dark, on a fully-loaded character. There’s absolutely nothing available to comfort you, and illumination—flares, flashlights, fire—all broadcast your position. Beyond that, you don’t know who might be watching you through nightvision goggles. What’s so off-putting about DayZ, supported by Arma’s draw distance and fidelity, is the feeling that you’re being watched and hunted and you may not even know it.

Here is a tense moment that I had a couple years ago. Even with NVGs to help me, I felt defenseless. This was back when the zombies’ hearing and vision sensitivity was extremely high, mind you.