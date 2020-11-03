Orwell's Animal Farm drops on Steam this December 10

Announced back in August, Orwell's Animal Farm is a game adaptation of the classic 1945 novella. Since we're living in Orwellian times, so say the pundits, it's fitting that the game will release just before 2020 finally ends: December 10, to be exact.

Developed by Reigns studio Nerial (which also has Card Shark in the works), the game apparently plays around with the source material: while you'll encounter "familiar characters and situations" from the novel, the 2020 context will throw a spanner in the works. The Steam page says that some situations in the game are influenced by "events Orwell never lived to see." I don't think they mean Doom being playable on a piano, either.

It's a narrative-driven game, but there's some management aspects. You'll be in charge of assigning tasks, choosing laws and honing Animalist propaganda. It boasts gorgeous hand-drawn art and features the writing on Emily Short.

Orwell's Animal Farm now has a Steam page, if you want to wishlist it.