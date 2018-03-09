Orcs can get new spines in World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth's barbers

My very first character in World of Warcraft, back in 2005, was an Orc Hunter. I loved that big lug, but as guy who has had a few nasty back problems, his posture always worried me. Always with the hunching and slouching—it’s bad for you, you know. And it’s not all Orcs. When Thrall got a makeover, he also got excellent posture. But now it’s time for the rest of us. Yes, Orcs are getting new spines.

Blizzard revealed the change during Blizzcon last year, but despite the recent introduction of some of Battle for Azeroth’s Allied Races, WoW’s traditional Orcish bad back persists. Thanks to some dataminers, we have some more details, however.

Models posted on the Icy Veins forum should give you a good idea of what your Orc pal will look like after all the kinks have been massaged out of their broken mess of a spine. According to the poster, Orc players will be able to get their brand new backs by visiting the barber. For new characters, it will be an option available at character creation.

I’m in love. And it looks like I’ll be dusting off a character I haven’t played in over a decade.

Cheers, PCGamesN.