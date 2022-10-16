Open-world RPG Gedonia has a sprawling scope for a $15 game

Audio player loading…

If you're hankering for that feeling of the open-world RPG days of yore: Morrowind, or Daggerfall, or even the early days of World of Warcraft, then let me serve up Gedonia for you. It's one of those "make a character, then get exploring" sandbox RPGs that were once dime-a-dozen, but these days happen less often.

The difference here is that it's an indie, the product of solo developer Kazakov Oleg, and that Gedonia is a mere $15 on Steam (opens in new tab)—or $12 at 20% off until October 21st.

In Gedonia you leave your village an adventurer and strike out into the world. Your goals are simple, and as you explore the quite large world you join factions, undertake quests, and build up your skills. There is of course an epic storyline to encounter and dungeons to loot, as well as bosses to fight and unique companions to recruit.

That's not to say it's too old school. You can do some adorably modern things building and decorating your own house, starting a farm for your magic herbs, and taking care of animals on the side.

If you're the kind of person who, like me, enjoys a game where you can make your character a talented crafter and trader in the world of adventurers and magic, then work your way up from there, you'll probably be interested in Gedonia. It's not the fanciest game, it's not the most detailed or richest or systems-dense RPG, but it's an impressive piece of work regardless.

In short, it's a clunky if charming indie for a decent price. It has roughly 90% positive Steam reviews, and most of them seem to agree with me on that. You can find Gedonia on Steam. (opens in new tab)