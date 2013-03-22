OnLive's demise was "greatly exaggerated," says company chairman

Cloud gaming service OnLive was rumored to have laid off the entirety of its staff last August , leading to speculation of the company closing up shop for good after reports surfaced of an alleged bankruptcy filing. Now, OnLive chairman Gary Lauder writes a blog post to clear up confusions over the company's future, calling upon Mark Twain's "The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated."

"When the restructuring of OnLive happened in August, many misunderstood it to mean that the service and company were shutting down," Lauder writes. "Neither occurred, nor did we go bankrupt. We should have communicated better. As Mark Twain wrote, 'The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.' Same with us. Our service continued without interruption both in the USA and overseas, and we have about 90 employees."

So, OnLive's still alive. Lauder also mentions that more games and publishers are being added to the service's library, with the The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings being the most recent addition last month. He plans to expand the platform for use in businesses, government, and other organizations, saying, "The game service and the desktop are two great examples of what can be done with OnLive's core technology, but they are just the beginning."